Kaaimaneilanden en Oman geen belastingparadijzen meer

De EU voegt Anguilla en Barbados toe aan de lijst van belastingparadijzen. De Kaaimaneilanden en Oman zijn van de lijst geschrapt omdat ze de nodige hervormingen hebben doorgevoerd.

Zwarte lijst sinds 2017

De EU houdt sinds december 2017 een lijst bij van belastingparadijzen en herziet die twee keer per jaar. Er staan landen en gebieden op waar de autoriteiten (bijna) geen vennootschapsbelasting heffen, niet transparant zijn en onwelwillend staan tegenover de strijd tegen belastingontwijking.

‘Anguilla and Barbados were included in the EU list following peer review reports published by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, which downgraded the ratings of Anguilla and Barbados, respectively, to “non-compliant” and “partially compliant” with the international standard on transparency and exchange of information on request (EOIR)’ meldt de website van de EU.

‘Cayman Islands was removed from the EU list after it adopted new reforms to its framework on Collective Investment Funds in September 2020. Oman was considered as compliant with all its commitments after it ratified the OECD Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, enacted legislation to enable automatic exchange of information and took all the necessary steps to activate its exchange-of-information relationships with all the EU member states.

14 landen

Op de zwarte lijst staan nog 12 andere landen: Fiji, Amerikaans Samoa, Guam, de Amerikaanse Maagdeneilanden, Trinidad en Tobago, de Seychellen, Vanuatu, Samoa, Palau en Panama.

Bron: EU.