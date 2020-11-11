Accountant Remco Steenbergen wordt CFO bij Lufthansa

De financieel geplaagde Duitse luchtvaartmaatschappij Lufthansa heeft registeraccountant Remco Steenbergen (52) aangesteld als nieuwe Chief Financial Officer. Voormalig KPMG’er Steenbergen is op dit moment nog CFO van de Zwitserse chocoladefabrikant Barry Callebaut, waar hij sinds 2018 werkt. Per 1 januari 2021 gaat hij bij Lufthansa aan de slag.

Geen gemakkelijke taak

Steenbergen wacht geen gemakkelijke taak. Lufthansa gaat net als branchegenoten gebukt onder de coronacrisis. De Duitse onderneming klopte eerder dit jaar in Berlijn aan voor noodsteun om de crisis te overleven.

Remco Steenbergen

Voordat hij bij Barry Callebaut werkte was Steenbergen jarenlang in dienst bij Philips en KPMG. Voor het accountantskantoor was hij actief in Amsterdam, Londen en Taiwan. Steenbergen behaalde een MBA-titel bij het Institute for Management and Development (IMD) in Lausanne en een postdoctorale graad in accounting bij de Erasmus Universiteit in Rotterdam.

Reactie Lufthansa

“With Remco Steenbergen, we will have a distinguished financial expert with extensive experience in the capital markets joining us as the new Lufthansa Group CFO,” zegt Chairman van de Duitse Lufthansa AG Supervisory Board Karl-Ludwig Kley in een verklaring. “Remco Steenbergen brings with him excellent financial expertise from various companies as well as industries and has also impressed the Supervisory Board with his personality. Especially now, when the pandemic is having such serious consequences for air travel, an internationally experienced and well-respected CFO is more important than ever for Lufthansa Group: not only to overcome the current crisis but also for the coming years, when we have to – and want to – pay back government stabilization funds.”

“Remco Steenbergen will be an excellent addition to our management team. We look forward to working together with him closely on a professional as well as on a personal level. He is taking on a major responsibility in our company at a particularly challenging time,” zegt Carsten Spohr, Chairman van de Executive Board van Deutsche Lufthansa AG. “I am convinced that together we will master the tasks ahead of us and expand our leading role in the industry.”